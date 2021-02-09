Namibia: Govt Fights to Contain FMD Outbreak

The Covid-19 pandemic is hampering efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform to contain the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the northern regions following a delay in the delivery of vaccine doses from Botswana.

Namibia imports its FMD vaccine from Botswana Vaccine Institute.

The disease first broke out at Onamulunga crush-pen in Olukonda constituency, Oshikoto region on 28 December 2020.

It then spread to other regions such as Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena and Kunene which were declared disease management areas (DMAs) and strict measures were instituted.

A further case of the disease was detected at Okadhiya crush pen in Uuvudhiya constituency in Oshana region on 6 January.

Chief veterinarian, Albertina Shilongo told The Namibian the ministry is engaged with the first round of vaccination in some areas although others in Ohangwena region are yet to get the vaccine as the ministry is experiencing a delay with procurement from Botswana.

"We started vaccination in early January and we are still conducting the first round in some areas of Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati and Kunene regions. Ohangwena region will follow after we are done with the other regions.

"In Oshikoto where it (FMD) was first detected, we only managed to vaccinate the animals in the areas close to the veterinary cordon fence and Etosha National park. We do not have enough doses to vaccinate all animals in the affected regions at once; we are busy in the process of procuring vaccine from Botswana.

Once the vaccine doses arrive, we might be able to vaccinate all the animals within a very short period but for now, farmers must bear with us and remain patient as we try to contain the disease outbreak," said Shilongo.

She said the ministry has been able to vaccinate most of the animals in Kavango West and East regions for the second round, however only a few areas regarded as low risk areas were left out and the ministry plans starting the vaccination in those areas.

"Once the vaccine arrives, we will vaccinate all the livestock in the affected regions because in the past three years, the ministry only targeted high risk zones such as areas close to the veterinary cordon fence and international borders. Now the risk of infection is very high and we can only contain it if we vaccinate all the animals," she said.

Shilongo added that cattle in the north are at high risk of contracting FMD because of their constant movement between Angola and Namibia.

Many Namibian farmers own cattle posts in Cuando Cubango province in Angola. She said in December last year a farmer in Ohangwena region moved 35 cattle from a post in Angola to plough his mahangu field, however, after a few days, the animals started salivating and getting weak, prompting him to report the matter to the veterinary officers in the region, and the animals were found to be infected with FMD.

"Farmers with cattle in Angola are strongly advised not to bring their animals into Namibia, unless it is for vaccination purposes and they must report to the veterinary offices before they bring the animals into the country," she said.

The public is also warned against slaughtering affected cattle.

Shilongo noted that a complete movement restriction of all live cloven-hoofed animals within and out of DMAs has been imposed.