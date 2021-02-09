Namibia: Govt Staff Paid As 'Suppliers' At Justice Ministry

A government report says action should be taken against officials who approved the transfer of state funds - meant for suppliers - to be paid into the personal bank accounts of staff members at the Ministry of Justice.

This is contained in an October 2020 draft investigation report by auditors at the Ministry of Finance.

The probe was triggered by a report in The Namibian in 2019, which revealed that around N$1,3 million was allegedly paid into civil servants' personal accounts as if they supplied goods or provided services to the government.

The report, implicating seven officials, warned that the current government payment system, the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), was vulnerable to abuse.

The report shows N$3,8 million was paid to the seven individuals in recent years.

According to the report "action must be taken" against the officials who approved the payments in question.

It stated that the employees' personal bank accounts were used to receive state money on behalf of suppliers.

"It is illegal to pay state funds meant for suppliers into the employees' personal bank accounts," the report reads.

Most of the alleged beneficiaries denied any wrongdoing.

Among others, N$11 200 was allegedly transferred to the Standard Bank account of Gladice Pickering, executive director of justice, between June 2018 and March 2020.

There was no explanation for this amount as it had no supporting documents.

Pickering yesterday said the N$11 200 was a refund paid to her by the government. She said she paid for "plane tickets" and asked the government for a refund. This refund method is used by all government agencies, Pickering said.

"Many government officials are loaded on the system as suppliers for such refunds," she said.

Some officials were paid more.

This includes the ministry's chief human resources officer, Elifas Nghifihapo, who was paid N$467 000 in 2019.

According to the report, part of that amount was then distributed as follows: N$257 600 was transferred from Nghifihapo's account to Balanced Scorecard Solution (BSS), an international company from which the ministry allegedly purchased a management performance system.

Around N$100 700 of the amount financed a training course in Johannesburg, which took place from 24 to 28 June 2018.

Marian Groenemeyer, the ministry's director of administration, allegedly received N$313 600 in her bank account.

Around N$258 900 of this amount was also transferred to BSS.

"No explanation was provided as to why the funds were paid into her bank account," the report states.

MORE PAYMENTS

The investigation found that the former senior chief accountant at the justice ministry, Jeremiah Baisako, created a supplier code on 31 March 2012 under 'Walvis Bay municipality', linking it to his personal First National Bank bank account into which he paid N$2 million.

Baisako resigned from the ministry following his arrest in 2019.

He later appeared in court over N$300 000 he allegedly channelled to his personal bank account.

Baisako registered a company called Habasen Enterprises CC on 13 September 2012, which subsequently received N$795 500 from the same scheme.

Around N$583 000 was transferred to two bank accounts belonging to Danny van Rooyen, the ministry's former chief training officer.

The transactions were made between October 2012 and March 2019. He resigned from the ministry in early 2019.

The investigation report also singled out a N$434 000 payment to a company called Queen Mwetako Investment CC.

The company is owned by an employee of the ministry identified as 'Ms Mwetako'.

"No supporting documents were provided to determine the authenticity of the payments," the report said.

Minister of justice Yvonne Dausab when contacted, said: "The Ministry of Justice confirms that one of the staff members who worked in the finance division exploited a loophole in the IFMS system to create suppliers and make fictitious payments to these suppliers.

"This fraudulent activity was picked up as part of a syndicate operating not only in the Ministry of Justice, but also at other government offices."

Nghifihapo referred questions to Pickering.

Van Rooyen and Baisako did not respond to questions sent to them.

The justice ministry said it is aware of the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Finance and had numerous consultations with the treasury on the probe.

Several mistakes and misrepresentations were identified during these consultations, Pickering said.

"It was generally accepted that the report would be corrected and modified to reflect the true state of affairs in respect of the alleged findings in the report, some of which was grossly unfair towards some members of staff at the ministry," she said.

The ministry said Groenemeyer, Van Rooyen (retired) and Elifas Simon (currently employed elsewhere) did not create codes for suppliers, but were loaded on the system as suppliers to effect approved payments to a supplier.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These payments were investigated previously and the Anti-Corruption Commission also reported on the matter, the ministry said.

"No fraudulent activity was found to have been committed and confirmation of receipt of payments in exchange for software bought for the ministry was confirmed. The staff members did not personally benefit," Pickering said.

Finance ministry spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu said the matter would be finalised early this year.

"We can confirm that the investigation is ongoing. Further, we can confirm that the Ministry of Justice was issued with the management letter to respond to the internal audit findings," Shidhudhu said late last year.

He said the outcome of the investigation would be shared with the public.

The ministry was given until the end of January 2021 to respond to the investigation report.

In July 2019, former finance minister Calle Schlettwein stressed why the Anti-Corruption Commission was not taking action against officials, terming the move 'uncalled for'.

"[T]his means anyone can provide their personal bank accounts so that whatever is being purchased by the government can be paid into their accounts," he said.