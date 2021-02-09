Namibia: School Shacks Better Than Pupils' Homes - Governor

The governor of the Ohangwena region, Walde Ndevashiya, says the Oshamukweni Combined School's hostel, where pupils sleep on stick beds in huts and shacks, is better than conditions at home.

This was the governor's response yesterday to the The Namibian's report on the deplorable conditions at the hostel last week.

The shacks and huts the pupils sleep in have reportedly been erected on the school premises by their parents.

"They sleep in the shacks ... and cook outside, but to be honest with you, I know it's 30 years after independence, but the state of the shacks they sleep in at Oshamukweni is much better than their rooms at home," the governor said.

"Even those who don't stay on the school premises ... they cook outside ... they also walk distances to get water. Whether it's in Ohangwena or other regions, they walk to go and fetch water," he said.

Ndevashiya said schools in the Oshikoto region are in the same state as Oshamukweni Combined School.

" ... [The Oshikoto schools] probably have even more deplorable conditions than ours ... not that we are happy with the structures and the school ... the pupils are also supervised [not left to their own devices]," he said.

The governor visited the school last week.

He told The Namibian instititons such as the Swapo-owned Kalahari Holdings have promised to build a decent hostel for the school.

"Next week Kalahari Holdings is sending a team of engineers. They are going to go on site with our technical teams from the regional council and ministry of education to assess the structure they are going to put up ... also the cost . . ," he said.

Ndevashiya claimed he has been mobilising resources to construct a proper school hostel at Oshamukweni after receiving a letter from the principal of Oshamukweni Combined School when he assumed office last year.

"It's not something we just came up with as a result of what you have reported, or as a result of whoever put those pictures on social media ... We already wanted to assist the school," he said yesterday.

The governor said when he visited the school, he took 10 bags of mealie meal, 10 bottles of cooking oil, 20 loaves of bread and two boxes of fish with him.

When The Namibian visited the school two weeks ago, principal Werner Nangolo said the school does not have access to clean water.

He said the situation is not new to the school, which is mostly attended by San and vulnerable children.

"Both the education director and inspector know about the situation we are going through. In 2009, pupils would camp in tents outside the school. After the director visited us, he decided they should be accommodated inside the school yard. At the time the director thought it was dangerous for them outside," Nangolo said.

He does, however, not blame the government or pupils' parents for the deplorable conditions they live in.

"The initiative of pupils living on the school premises came from the parents, and we thank them for that," he said.

The principal said the governor indicated in a letter he wanted to help the school renovate structures on the premises, "but he is quiet".

"We want to put up better structures for the children, but there is nothing in our account. We only have N$2 000 or N$3 000 for our ink cartridges. Our children sleep on stick beds ... We are planning to fix 50 beds we got from Oshela Secondary School so that our kids can start sleeping on those. They also gave us 100 old mattresses," Nangolo said.

He said Hofni Ipinge, the Swapo Party Youth League's secretary for education, also promised to help the school, but has not been able to honour the commitment.

The principal said although the school gets money from the government every year, it is not allowed to construct classrooms or hostels.

"There are rules and regulations on how to spend money," he said.

Ipinge last week said he has known about the school's predicament since June last year.

He said he forwarded the principal's letter and supporting documents to the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture and to the Office of the Prime Minister.

"No one has come back to me and we are still waiting," he said.

Ipinge added he asked several companies to come to the school's aid, but nothing has materialised.

In addition to the conditions at the hostel, the school is experiencing a lack of water, and children have to fetch water from wells in the area.

The borehole near the school is not reliable, Nangolo said.

"When there is no fuel, we use donkeys to get water from a nearby well, but when the nearby borehole is broken, or when they don't have diesel for the borehole, teachers and pupils can live without water for a week," Nangolo said.