Namibia: Mom Shares Mandela Birthday Heartbreak

Spencer Mandela Nakale's family had planned a huge party to celebrate his fourth birthday yesterday - but instead of a joyous celebration, it was a day of heartache and pain.

The toddler remains missing since his disappearance on 28 December last year at Lüderitz. His mother, Julia Ndafyaata, said she spent the day in bed because she could not deal with the emotional roller coaster.

"Today is worse than other days. I am angry, irritated and confused. I don't know what to do any more," she says before bursting into tears.

She also expressed this in a social media post: "Sometimes I wish I could escape the pain by ending my life. But then I do not know where my baby is or what happened to him." Ndafyaata student nurse at a Keetmanshoop health facility was supposed to be on duty on the day her son would have turned four.

She took a day off because the emotions were too much for her to bear.

"We planned a birthday party for him with a helium balloon and a cake because I was hopeful he would have been found. The party was to celebrate his safe return, but now he is not here. I don't know why it has to be me," she sobbed.

Ndafyaata said she also planned that he starts pre-school at Keetmanshoop this year.

She has been attending the psycho-social support sessions. "I went twice, but it only helped for a few hours. I would go in the morning and feel better for a few hours but once something that reminds me of Mandela triggers, everything stops making sense and I break down," added Ndafyaata.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the search for Mandela will continue until he is found whether alive or dead.

"The search continues and anyone with information about the child must come forward. We do not want a scenario similar to the case of the late Shannon Wasserfall where people knew what happened but were reluctant to inform the police," she said.

Shikwambi said police and community efforts to find the child can only yield results with the assistance of the public.

People with information about his whereabouts can contact his parents, Julia and Nelson, on 081 695 4974 or 081 219 3691, or police chief inspector Kotungondo on 081 355 1422, or the investigating officer, detective warrant officer Kenehama, on 081 317 6432.