Namibia: Winning Is Not Everything - Möwes

WINNING is not everything; having fun is more important.

This is according to Gadicha Möwes (20) from Tsumeb, who was the first Namibian to find herself among the top 10 finalists of the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), of which the final round took place over the weekend.

The YCO is in its seventh year and is hosted by the International Institute of Hotel Management. The competition is usually held in India, but due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the event was hosted virtually this year.

Namibia's entrants have made it to the top 20 for the past two years. In the final round on Friday, Mowes prepared a consomme and a gateau St Honore. "I feel I did very well. I am super proud of myself and my school. With my mentor, assistant and friend Loïc being by my side it was all worth it," Möwes yesterday said.

She says the competition was tough, but being among the top 10 was a big achievement. Hong Kong was yesterday announced the winner of the YCO, the United Arab Emirates came second, and New Zealand third.

"They did an amazing job and they deserved it. Well done to all three winners," Möwes said. She advised future participants to just be themselves and have fun.

"Don't stress and never doubt your ability to go far," she said.

She said winning is not everything, and only the sky is the limit. Möwes' future plans are to focus on finishing her culinary classes at Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy.

The YCO was judged by 28 experts from various parts of the world, including Namibia.

For cooking tips, follow Gadicha Möwes on Facebook.