Ghana, UK Finalize Negotiations On New Interim Trade Partnership Agreement

Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) have finalised negotiations on a new interim trade agreement between the two countries.

The agreement is expected to provide for duty-free and quota-free access for Ghanaian goods to the UK market and preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters to the Ghanaian market.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry said the agreement entered into would take effect following the completion of relevant internal procedures required by both countries.

The agreement would strengthen the longstanding trade and economic relationship between Ghana and UK, it said.

It added that the agreement reflects the importance of integration between the West African States and amongst the African States within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.