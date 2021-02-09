Egyptian Space Agency - Egypt Is Working to Build 35 Education Satellites

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Egyptian Space Agency Mohamed el Qousi said on Monday Egypt is working on a key project related to building 35 education satellites for the benefit of students, specialists and engineers to give them the opportunity to learn, perform programming, and control those satellites.

The move comes as part of Egypt's quest for scientific and technological expansion in the fields and activities of space, Qousi told a video conference scientific symposium.

The symposium, organized by the UAE Space Agency with the participation of the Egyptian Space Agency, aimed to discuss prospects for Arab cooperation in the space field, especially in light of Egypt's great expertise in the field of space and satellites, as well as its highly efficient human resources.

The event comes hours before the Hope Probe's arrival in the orbit of Mars.

Qousi said Egypt with all its expertise in the field of space and satellites is looking with great admiration and appreciation to the UAE model in making a positive change in the Arab world.

He also considered the UAE an inspiring model for Arabs, lauding the mission of the Hope Probe and the noble global scientific goals it has achieved for humanity.