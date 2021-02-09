Egypt: FM Reaffirms Egypt's Stance to Find Political Solution for Libyan Crisis

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has asserted Egypt's stance on finding a political solution through intra-Libyan negotiations to maintain the sovereignty of the Arab country.

On the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the Arab League (AL) foreign ministers, Shoukry met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Mohamed Taher Siala, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said on his Twitter account on Monday.

Shoukry stressed that Egypt has a firm stance on reaching the political solution to maintain Libya's sovereignty and protect the wealth of the Libyan people.

Shoukry also met his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, where they held talks on means of cementing bilateral ties and discussed other regional issues of common interest.