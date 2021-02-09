Egypt: EGX Indices Edge Down On Profit-Taking

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices went down collectively at the close of Monday's trading, as profit-taking sales of many investors dragged the market lower.

The market capital lost about EGP 5.5 billion, closing at EGP 704.269 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index decreased 0.69 percent, standing at 11,523 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) declined 1.29 percent, recording 2,411 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was also down 0.95 percent, registering 3,442 points.