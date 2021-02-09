Egypt: PM - Sisi Directs to Enhance Cooperation With Iraq

9 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli stressed that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given clear directives to the government to strengthen continuous cooperation with Iraq.

The premier's remarks came on Monday during his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the presence of Egypt's Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Nayef al Delimi.

Madbouli asserted that the president has directed to exert all efforts needed to support development in Iraq, particularly after reaching a deal on the reconstruction of the Arab country.

The premier said he follows up with the respective ministers the promotion of cooperation with Iraq after his visit to Baghdad in October.

Madbouli reiterated that he also follows up cooperation-linked agreements concluded during the Cairo-hosted tripartite ministerial meetings of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in December.

On his part, Hussein conveyed the greetings of Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kazemi to Madbouli, hoping to increase bilateral cooperation.

Hussein also extended thanks to the Egyptian government for paying attention to the Iraqi community in Egypt, particularly in terms of offering medications to counter coronavirus.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.