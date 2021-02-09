Egypt: PM - Sisi Directs to Enhance Cooperation With Iraq

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli stressed that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given clear directives to the government to strengthen continuous cooperation with Iraq.

The premier's remarks came on Monday during his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the presence of Egypt's Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Nayef al Delimi.

Madbouli asserted that the president has directed to exert all efforts needed to support development in Iraq, particularly after reaching a deal on the reconstruction of the Arab country.

The premier said he follows up with the respective ministers the promotion of cooperation with Iraq after his visit to Baghdad in October.

Madbouli reiterated that he also follows up cooperation-linked agreements concluded during the Cairo-hosted tripartite ministerial meetings of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in December.

On his part, Hussein conveyed the greetings of Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kazemi to Madbouli, hoping to increase bilateral cooperation.

Hussein also extended thanks to the Egyptian government for paying attention to the Iraqi community in Egypt, particularly in terms of offering medications to counter coronavirus.