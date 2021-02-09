Africa: Sports Minister Probes Egypt's Preparations for Hosting Optimist African Tournament, Kitesurfing World Cup

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi discussed with members of the Egyptian Sailing Federation, headed by Amr Abul Saoud, the preparations for Egypt's hosting of the Optimist African Championship in September, and the kitesurfing world championship in November.

In statements Monday on the sidelines of the meeting, Sobhi said the Ministry of Youth and Sports spares no effort to support federations of sports whose continental or international championships are hosted by Egypt.

Such competitions reflect a wonderful mental image about Egypt, he added.