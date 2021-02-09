Namibia: 242 Job Placements Made During Pandemic

9 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

ABOUT 242 job seekers have been recruited between April and December last year despite thousands of retrenchments and an ailing economy, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is reflected in the latest figures on employment in Namibia, released by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation this week.

The pandemic left an haemorrhaging economy where 12 198 workers lost their jobs in 2020 who were employed across 896 companies.

The labour ministry said only 85 job seekers got work in different sectors between 1 October and 31 December 2020 while 1 603 were registered during the same period.

The quarterly statistics show that the mining sector has 42 vacancies while the financial sector has 41 available positions and the wholesale, retail as well as the repair of motor vehicles collectively have 35 and construction 26.

Out of 3 457 job applicants registered between 1 July and 30 September last year, only 124 job seekers were placed.

After the index Covid-19 cases were announced last year, 33 were recruited for jobs in various employment establishments between 1 April and 30 June 2020.

For the same period, 2035 jobseekers were registered into the employment database.

The ministry tracks the placement through the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System.

Meanwhile, the last three months of 2020 saw 3 484 employees retrenchments by 320 employers.

According to the ministry, quarter-on-quarter statistics show a 29,4% reduction in retrenchments which resulted from the relaxation of health protocols, remodelling of business operations and diversification of operations among others.

LABOUR DISPUTES

The labour ministry further managed to resolve 892 labour disputes, 617 were resolved through conciliation and 275 through arbitration.

They handled a total of 1 753 labour disputes.

Moreover, a total of 23 appeals and three reviews were lodged with the Labour Court of which the outcomes are still awaited.

