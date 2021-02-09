Namibia: Company Probes Fatal Fall

THE employer of the man who fell to his death at Walvis Bay last weekend while installing solar panels at a salt company, is investigating the incident, including claims of possible negligence.

The late Leonard Petrus (34) was a casual worker for Windhoek-based Alensy Energy Solutions, which was contracted by Oranje Soutwerke to install solar panels at its processing plant at Walvis Bay. While doing the work on Saturday afternoon, the roof collapsed, and Petrus fell five metres to his death.

Alensy's general manager, Nils Seiler, told The Namibian that the company is "deeply sorry" about what had happened and assured the puplic that an investigation is underway.

He said that Petrus was an experienced contractor who had done work for the company since 2018 - on a casual basis. According to him, Petrus also received training in installation safety.

"We have very strict procedures in place when it comes to safety, and this will demand a serious investigation to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again," he said, after being asked about allegations of workers' concerns about the safety of the working area.

The Namibian understands that workers had allegedly informed the project supervisors that the roof on which they were working was unstable, but this was allegedly ignored.

"We have, however, not received reports of such claims yet," he said.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the incident.

"While on the roof, the asphalt roofing on which he was standing broke, causing him to fall. He succumbed to injuries on the scene," said Iikuyu. "No foul play is suspected at this stage."

Seiler said he was set to meet Petrus' relatives yesterday to express his company's condolences.