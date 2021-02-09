Namibia: Kawana Rejects Bid to Fish in Shallower Waters

9 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Albert Kawana, has rejected a request by the wet horse mackerel sector to fish inside the 200-metre depth limits.

In a letter seen by The Namibian to the Wet Landed Horse Mackerel Association, Kawana said the status quo for the demarcations of fishing grounds should remain and be adhered to.

The 200-metre depth limit is a conservation measure put in place as a rebuilding plan for fish stock recovery and to create a safe environment for juvenile fish.

"We do not want to experience what happened to our pilchard industry which was exploited to the point of depletion. Today, the government, the industry, the workers, and the economy, in general, are paying the price," said Kawana.

According to the sector, in several meetings held towards the end of 2019, the ministry's research department determined that a portion of 50 000 to 80 000 tonnes of the total allowable catch (TAC) can be caught inside the 200-metre depth limits with no adverse effect on the biomass.

Jason Angala, the chairperson of the Wet Landed Horse Mackerel Association says during the last three to four months the wet fish RSW vessels have not found adult fish outside the 200m depth limits.

"We respectfully make this submission as wet landed operators as we are a minority in terms of quotas and have no conflict with freezer operations except for fighting for survival," said Angala.

If the request was granted, Angala believes going forward their operations should provide permanent jobs as well as all-year-round income for their staff which has been difficult since the onset of non-fishing operations during the winter period.

The minister told the sector that his new style of operation on matters of interest to all stakeholders is to always engage the industry, inclusive of the workers through their recognised unions.

For the matter to be further entertained, Kawana asked the sector to table their proposal to the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations to allow all relevant stakeholders to express their views.

