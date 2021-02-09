Namibia: BoN Celebrates Women Commercial Bank Leadership

9 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyakula Musheko

THE first woman to head a banking institution in Namibia was once told by a teacher: "Jy is dom."

This is Afrikaans for "you are stupid".

Now heading a multimillion-dollar entity, Ester Kali, the chief executive officer of Letshego Namibia and the current chair of the Bankers Association of Namibia, yesterday recalled the incident, saying what people believe about one is not always decisive.

She, however, acknowledged that although she wasn't a top achiever at school, this didn't keep her from achieving success.

Kali's voice now roars, telling young girls and women that nothing is impossible.

She was speaking at a Bank of Namibia event in the capital.

The event was in celebration of women taking over the reins at four of Namibia's biggest banks with a combined value of more than N$90 billion.

Other than Kali, Bank Windhoek's seasoned banker Beronice Hans, recently appointed Nedbank Namibia managing director Martha Murorua, and the incoming chief executive officer of Standard Bank Namibia, Mercia Geises, were also saluted.

The four women shared their stories on their journeys up the corporate ladder.

All echoed the importance of having the quality of delivering solid performance - regardless of one's gender.

As a trailblazer, Kali was appointed chief executive officer in 2014.

In 2016, Bank Windhoek followed suit when they announced the appointment of Hans as its managing director.

Last year, with the economy battered by Covid-19, Nedbank Namibia appointed Usakos-born and raised Murorua as new managing director, and Standard Bank late last year placed its vote of confidence in Geises, who is expected to take over from Vetumbuavi Mungunda in May.

The governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, commended the women on their individual achievements.

"We now live in a different world where there is an overwhelming realisation that our daughters are just as capable as our sons," !Gawaxab said.

The governor said the fact that four out of the top five commercial banks in Namibia now have female managing directors has made Namibia a leader on the continent in this regard.

"I must say this is indeed a success story, a story of excellence in the financial sector, in line with the transformation agenda of the sector which I am proud to tell," he said.

Last year The Namibian reported that the financial sector is being dominated by women and that the traditionally male-dominated leadership has seen major changes in recent years.

"We all know women had to work twice as hard as men to reach the top. These leaders have not only shattered the glass ceiling, but their achievement is inspirational," said !Gawaxab.

He lauded the women for going through the ranks of the banking sector, pledging that "here and now these gains will never be reversed, and this sector, and the country, will always embrace inclusivity and diversity in its totality," he said.

Murorua said her journey has been one of calculated risk, consistency, going the extra mile, putting in time and rising from every fall.

With that, and the mentorship of both male and female experts before her, she was able to rise.

Geises and Hans used to work together at Standard Bank Namibia before Hans moved to secure the top seat at Bank Windhoek.

"This created a spot for me," said Geises, and following suit, she will now head Standard Bank Namibia, which she said will also have a largely female-led executive.

Hans said Namibia has made great strides in ensuring women are empowered.

"We as Namibia are an example to the world," she said.

Hans said the message is clear that no one should be limited by race or gender, and anything is possible with the right amount of dedication, discipline and sacrifice.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.