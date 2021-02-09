Nigeria Needs 5 Million Jobs Annually for 10 Years to Close Gap - IMF

9 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Nigeria's unemployment rate rose to 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Nigeria will need to create 5 million jobs annually for the next 10 years to cover its unemployment gap, the International Monetary Fund has said.

In a report Monday, the lender said creating that number of jobs will absorb the country's projected 54 million new entrants in the labour force over the next decade.

The Fund also said the nation needs to embrace more open trade and good policies to rejuvenate growth.

Nigeria's unemployment rate rose to 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, increasing from 23.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.

The unemployment rate has continued to increase over a decade.

The dire unemployment situation, which some believe is more severe than reported, has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to shutdown of businesses.

"Nigeria will need to create at least 5 million new jobs each year compared to nearly 2 million job losses each year on average in the last five years," the IMF said in its Article IV report on Nigeria.

The IMF welcomed the idea of higher growth relying moreon labour-intensive manufacturing, light manufacturing and agro-processing.

The IMF proposed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) be used to tackle unemployment.

"The recently ratified African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) holds huge prospects for job-rich growth through regional trade and economic integration," the report said.

Nigeria joined 53 other countries in Africa on January 1 to set in motion the world's biggest trade bloc.

The trade will speed up easy and efficient intra-continental trade, marked by few restrictions and less complex checks of goods across national borders and ports of entry for participating nations.

The AfCTA plans to establish a single market, boost competitiveness among African countries, deepen economic integration and, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, lift intra-African trade by as much as 52 per cent by 2022.

It said to unlock the potential of the AfCFTA follow up actions are needed.

"Keeping borders open, while stepping up measures to address security concerns including smuggling, is not only critical to ensuring the flow of goods and services that enables price stability and growth but is expected to have a positive signaling effect on the business environment in Nigeria," it said.

"Implementing trade enabling reforms, such as speeding up customs clearing time, and removing regulatory bottlenecks, are key to improving Nigeria's international competitiveness," it concluded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.