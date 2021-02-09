Nigeria: Police Deny Abuja 'Human Milk Factory' Report

9 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An article trending on social media claims the police had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from 'human milk factory' in Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say it has no record of arrest or rescue of 115 young mothers from a "human milk factory" in the territory.

The FCT police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ms Yusuf said the clarification followed an article trending on social media, which claimed that the police had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from the said factory.

"The command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the FCT.

"It, therefore, wishes to dissociate itself from the article and call for useful information from the public on (the) occurrence of such an incident," she said.

Ms Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the FCT.

She called on the public to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity to the police or call the police through the following emergency phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The police spokesperson also said that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on this phone number - 09022222352.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.