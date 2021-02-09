Nigeria: Army Gets New Spokesperson

9 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Mohammed Yarima, a brigadier general, takes over from Sagir Musa as army spokesperson.

The Nigerian Army has appointed Mohammed Yarima, a brigadier general, as its director of information.

Mr Yarima takes over from Sagir Musa, The Cable reports.

Until his appointment, Mr Yarima was the deputy director, reserve, at the defence headquarters. He had also served previously as director of defence information.

He joined the army in October 1989 and was commissioned into the Corps of the Army Public Relations.

Mr Yarima, who has served in various military formations holds a bachelor of arts (education) degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University.

He was spokesperson 81 division of the Nigerian Army from 1995 to 1996; public relations officer of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from 1996 to 2000; military spokesperson of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone from 2000 to 2002; deputy director, public relations from 2007 to 2009, and director, defence information from 2009 to 2013.

Mr Yarima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), African Public Relations Association (APRA), and a fellow of West Africa Society for Administration and Communication.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

