Namibia: Wakudumo's Daughter 'Beat Me Up'

A RELATIVE of Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudomo was allegedly assaulted by the governor's daughter, Ritha Siyeso, over publishing posts on social media.

Paulina Wakudumo, a niece of the governor, told The Namibian she was attacked last month by Siyeso and other relatives who were enraged by her posts on Facebook, which led to the family coming under fire for alleged corruption.

"The governor's daughter and one of my cousins came to beat me up at my house. They apparently wanted to teach me a lesson and threatened to kill me. They basically strangled me and dragged me to the streets to beat me up," Wakudumo's niece said.

In various posts on her Facebook page, Paulina claimed the governor was being used by Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu in various questionable deals.

Her posts followed a report in The Namibian in which the governor is being accused of facilitating a proposal by a company owned by Wu to secure rental contracts with various government offices, ministries and agencies.

Wu's company, Helmsman Group, which owns multiple properties at Rundu, has proposed to rent out its Galaxy complex at Rundu to government offices, ministries and agencies operating in the Kavango East region.

Paulina turned to social media accusing her uncle of having sold "the whole of Kavango East to Stina Wu and other Chinese nationals".

"Deals have already been made. The future no longer looks bright to our future aspiring entrepreneurs in Kavango region. Chinese now own Namibia. Feeling so disappointed in our leaders. Now my question is, was it really worth selling every valuable land for peanuts?" she posted.

These remarks and other allegations in various posts and comments on Facebook allegedly infuriated Siyeso and other relatives.

"I think it was something orchestrated by the family. While she (Ritha) was beating me up, she told me her father owns the town and that even if I went to the police to report the case, they won't do anything to him," Paulina said.

She allegedly reported the incident to a police station in the region, but claims officials were reluctant to register a case.

"The police officer who handled the case was very one-sided, and didn't want to open the case. He told me no one had the right to be against the governor," she said.

Contacted for comment, Kavango East police acting regional commander, deputy commissioner Vilho Kalwenya, said the station commander at Rundu, where the case was allegedly reported was "not aware of the allegations labelled against his police station".

Kalwenya requested more information on the case to enable the station commander "to further probe the allegations at hand".

Meanwhile, Wakudumo refused to comment on the matter and referred all questions to his daughters. "My children are big people. They should talk for themselves," Wakudumo said.

Siyeso refused to comment on the allegations.

"I am not somebody who is unemployed and goes around making up stories. Did the person who told you all these things give you any proof?" she asked before hanging up.