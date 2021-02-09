Rwanda: AS Kigali Off for Confederation Cup Tie

9 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali football club on Tuesday, February 9 left for Tunisia ahead of their first-leg encounter against CS Sfaxien in the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup, in Tunis, on February 13.

The City of Kigali side is expected to arrive in Tunis on Wednesday morning and will have a light training session in the evening.

Head coach Eric Nshimiyimana refused to divulge his game plan for the match but acknowledged that his coaching team has been studying videos of their opponents and know what to expect.

"I cannot tell you how we will approach the match but we have been studying them with the help of video clips, and have prepared accordingly. We have an idea of what to expect and how to approach the game," he added.

The last time AS Kigali got in the qualification round was in 2014 when they were eliminated by Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi of Morocco.

AS Kigali advanced to the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup, after eliminating Orapa United from Botswana and KCCA of Uganda, however they face a team that has won the CAF Confederation Cup three times.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.