Rwanda: AS Kigali Off for Confederation Cup Tie

AS Kigali football club on Tuesday, February 9 left for Tunisia ahead of their first-leg encounter against CS Sfaxien in the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup, in Tunis, on February 13.

The City of Kigali side is expected to arrive in Tunis on Wednesday morning and will have a light training session in the evening.

Head coach Eric Nshimiyimana refused to divulge his game plan for the match but acknowledged that his coaching team has been studying videos of their opponents and know what to expect.

"I cannot tell you how we will approach the match but we have been studying them with the help of video clips, and have prepared accordingly. We have an idea of what to expect and how to approach the game," he added.

The last time AS Kigali got in the qualification round was in 2014 when they were eliminated by Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi of Morocco.

AS Kigali advanced to the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup, after eliminating Orapa United from Botswana and KCCA of Uganda, however they face a team that has won the CAF Confederation Cup three times.