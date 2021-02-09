Namibia: Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Hits the Market

NAMIBIANS trying to cut down sugar consumption can now enjoy a non-sweet, smooth and sugarless peanut butter courtesy of budding entrepreneurs.

During the outbreak of Covid-19 last year and the subsequent lockdown, it became clear that dependence on imports would sometimes be unsustainable should there be another crisis impacting on trade.

Since then, the entrepreneurial spirit was kindled among Namibians, and this led to a huge rise in new ventures as people had a lot of time on their hands and they needed to survive.

NamYum - a Namibian made organic peanut butter, was one of those ventures.

Founded by Natascha Chanakira and her husband Nigel Mubica, NamYum is a 100% organic, Namibian-made peanut butter.

Chanakira said that when the government announced the closing of the borders last year, there was a panic because of the impending food shortage - among items that were cleared off the shelves was peanut butter.

"We saw it as an opportunity to start [manufacturing] a food product and do something of our own in Namibia," said Chanakira.

NamYum bread spread is yet to get to the local supermarkets.

According to Chanakira, customers at the moment can only purchase directly from the couple, but they also take advantage of the Inspire Market hosted by Inspiration Tables.

The Inspire Market is a platform where small business owners and creatives have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services.

The half day event takes place every weekend at the Old Power Station in Windhoek.

Chanakira says that their biggest challenge is access to local supermarkets.

"As much as it is said there is a need to support local products, trying to get into the offices of the people that will get your peanut butter on the shelf is very difficult. You don't know who to approach," she said.

Team Namibia assists entrepreneurs to acquire shelf space, and NamYum is yet to approach them, The Namibian understands.

Chanakira added that she has made extensive efforts to get her product tested but has received a blasé attitude from those she approached for assistance.

"It is like nobody is interested. Inspire Market is the only one who welcomed our new product," she sad

According to the November 2020 Namibia Trade Statistics Bulletin published by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), South Africa still remains the biggest import source of goods for Namibia with 42,2% market share by November 2020.

Last week, Agribank Namibia chief executive officer Sakaria Nghikembua warned that Namibians cannot depend on South Africa for food indefinitely.