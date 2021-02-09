Namibia: Fishrot, Graft High On Opposition Agenda

OPPOSITION members of parliament have vowed to pressurise the ruling Swapo party to account for its alleged involvement in various corruption schemes, including the much-publicised Fishrot scandal.

Some opposition MPs are also planning to disrupt the proceedings of today's official opening of parliament, at which president Hage Geingob is expected to officiate.

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) leader Mike Kavekotora yesterday said this year's parliament will be a continuation of last year's mode of operation where most National Assembly sessions were lively yet disruptive.

Kavekotora said this year corruption and the misuse of state resources by prominent members of the ruling party including the Fishrot scandal will be high on the opposition agenda.

The RDP leader further said he believes it is improper for president Geingob to address the National Assembly after recent allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Kavekotora's sentiments were supported by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani, who feels it is not the right time for Geingob to address the nation during the opening of parliament.

"We do not have a problem with him opening but talking about corruption as if it is a backdoor issue [...] we won't allow," he said.

Apart from the Fishrot scandal, Venaani said his party will interrogate the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, the corruption allegations at August 26 and wants an amendment of the fisheries minister's powers pertaining to fish quota allocations.

Meanwhile, the Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) plans to disrupt the opening of parliament and stop Geingob from speaking unless he has paid back the money or accepts that he has committed corruption.

NEFF parliamentarian Kalimbo Iipumbu this week called for the resignation of Geingob, vice president Nangolo Mbumba and Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

The Namibian last month reported that lawyer Sisa Namandje and Maren de Klerk told the investigators of the Anti-Corruption Commission how their law firms were used to transfer millions alleged to be part of a corruption scheme by prominent Swapo members and government officials to advance the interests of the ruling party.

Geingob has in the past denied knowledge of the corruption, insisting that Swapo did not "directly" benefit from the scheme.

RISE ABOVE PETTINESS

Political commentator Graham Hopwood said he expects parliamentarians to focus on delivery rather than pettiness this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hopwood said the National Assembly was especially slow in finalising important bills last year.

"According to our records, parliament only passed eight bills last year with five of them being amendment bills. Parliament needs to pick up the pace this year, having adapted to the Covid-19 situation," he said.

He also wants MPs to set up a parliamentary committee on information and communication technology to deal with the access to information bill, for example.

"There is also other important work that the committees need to undertake in scrutinising bills and calling public hearings. It's important that MPs are focussed and get on with the work in hand. Since 2021 is not an election year, I hope there will be less theatrics than last year," he added.

Hopwood also wants to see a responsive budget to address the damage inflicted on the economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swanu's president, Tangeni Iijambo, last week said his party plans to table a motion in parliament for a basic income grant policy similar to the emergency income grant Namibia rolled out as relief against the financial implications of the pandemic.

Parliament spokesperson David Nahonganjda last week said 12 bills will be tabled and considered by the National Assembly when the sessions resume today.

These include combating of rape amendment bill, the combating of domestic violence amendment bill, the criminal procedure amendment bill, the High Court amendment bill, the Magistrates' Court amendment bill and the divorce bill.