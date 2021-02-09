Namibia: NBC Reinstates Fired Managers

Two Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) managers who were fired due to allegations of corruption last year were reinstated in their positions this month after they successfully appealed their cases.

Production manager Glendyrr Bailey and external broadcast manager Ronney Hoëbeb were suspended and subsequently dismissed for alleged conflict of interest and the misuse of company equipment in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The two were said to be part of a clique of four NBC manag- ers accused of hijacking tenders and deals meant for the broke national broadcaster to line their own pockets.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the two managers were charged with, among other things, fraud or theft, conflict of interest, and the misuse of public office "in a dishonest manner, depriving the NBC of potential revenue".

Other people linked to the allegation of snatching NBC deals include Patrick Mettler, the head of department: TV channels, and Steven Kotze, the acting broadcast operations manager.

NBC spokesperson Umbi Karuaihe-Upi yesterday confirmed that Bailey and Hoëbeb were reinstated in their positions after they appealed the verdict of the initial disciplinary hearing.

The Namibian reported in 2019 that some managers allegedly advised foreign broadcasters to avoid doing business with the NBC because of its "low-quality equipment".

It was also alleged that the managers have used the NBC's video-production equipment, such as cameras and power generators, to broadcast sporting events in Namibia for foreign broadcasting companies over the last four years.

The NBC managers allegedly di- verted the deals while the national broadcaster was having talks with two foreign companies - Kwese TV and Dimension TV - on a feed-sharing agreement.

They were also accused of diverting NBC deals to produce content for foreign companies through their private companies.

The managers allegedly started producingsportcontentforKwese TV and Dimension TV through a company owned by production manager Bailey.

The sporting events in question were the rugby Sevens Series, and a boxing event last year.

The Fifa World Cup qualify- ing match between Namibia and Eritrea played in Windhoek in 2019 was also among the events alleged to have been privately recorded for foreign companies by the managers.

The alleged hijacking of deals

took place at a time when the corporation was struggling to pay employees' pension and medical aid contributions.

However, the appeal hearing conducted last year found no evidence to prove that the accused managers indeed participated in illegal activities depriving the NBC of expected revenue.

In a letter dated 28 January 2021, NBC director general Stanley Similo told Bailey all charges against her were withdrawn and she should resume work by 1 February.

She was, however, told to submit a declaration of her interests "with regards to your private activities or engagements directly in line with the core business of the NBC" to the corporation by yesterday.

Bailey confirmed she has returned to work following the findings of the appeal hearing.

"I have declared my interests, but one thing I would like the NBC to do is to clear my name, because I was found not guilty," she said.