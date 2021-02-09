Nigeria: Govt Places 100 Covid-19 Protocols Defaulters On International Flight Restriction

9 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released the list of the second batch of International travellers who defaulted by failing to undergo the mandatory seven-day post arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

The latest list followed the pattern of the previous one issued last month as it clearly avoided name shaming the defaulters by indicating only their passport numbers.

Those on the list will now be placed on International flights' travel restriction for the next six months by the federal government.

The PTF National Incident Manager, Muktah Muhammad, had on Monday said at the task force's briefing that the list had also been submitted to the Nigeria Immigration Service to effect the ban on the violators from international travels.

Here are the list

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

