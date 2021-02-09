Nigeria: Red Line Project - Lagos Shuts Yaba Rail Line for 3 Weeks

9 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In line with the Lagos State Government Multimodal Master Plan transport system, with reference to the Red Line rail system, the Yaba Overpass will be closed temporarily from Tuesday, February 9, to Tuesday, February, 23,2021, slated to last for weeks.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the lane closure was necessary to commence soil testing along Muritala Mohammed Way, Ojuelegba Road (Tejuosho) as part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualize the LRMT Red line phase 1, Oyingbo to Agbado.

Also read: Pension reform: French PM refuses to back down on plan

Motorists have been advised to utilize the main carriageway during the temporary closure.

Oladeinde, however, assured that traffic management personnel will be on the ground to direct traffic to minimize inconveniences.

"We urge residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these affected corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place to bring lasting solutions to transportation challenges in the State," the commissioner implored.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.