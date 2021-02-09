Nigeria: Red Line Project - Lagos Shuts Yaba Rail Line for 3 Weeks

In line with the Lagos State Government Multimodal Master Plan transport system, with reference to the Red Line rail system, the Yaba Overpass will be closed temporarily from Tuesday, February 9, to Tuesday, February, 23,2021, slated to last for weeks.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the lane closure was necessary to commence soil testing along Muritala Mohammed Way, Ojuelegba Road (Tejuosho) as part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualize the LRMT Red line phase 1, Oyingbo to Agbado.

Motorists have been advised to utilize the main carriageway during the temporary closure.

Oladeinde, however, assured that traffic management personnel will be on the ground to direct traffic to minimize inconveniences.

"We urge residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these affected corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place to bring lasting solutions to transportation challenges in the State," the commissioner implored.

Vanguard News Nigeria