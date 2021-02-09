Tanzania: Mwinyi Commits to Diversifying Zanzibar Economy

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi had since his presidential campaign for the October 2020 general election been touting the blue economy as the panacea for Zanzibar's socioeconomic woes.

No wonder immediately after assuming power he established a special Blue Economy and Fisheries Ministry as an impetus for the country's drive to optimally explore the enormous maritime wealth.

"Zanzibar is endowed with massive maritime wealth, which we haven't explored yet," President Mwinyi has repeatedly said in his speeches.

The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of marine resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and job creation.

It entails established traditional marine industries like fisheries, tourism and marine transport as well as emerging activities, including renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities and marine biotechnology.

Within three months in the State House, Dr Mwinyi has led the country in signing of two contracts to implement blue economy mega projects.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a feasibility study on January 28 to construct a multi-terminal port in Unguja's Mangapwani and subsequent signing of another deal on Mpigaduri Port have opened another chapter for the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelago.

The Revolutionary Government signed a deal to implement Mangapwani Project with Oman Investment Authority, while the Spanish Intertorco Group signed a dealt to implement Mpigaduri Project.

"This is the beginning of our journey to build the new and exceptional Zanzibar," President Mwinyi said of the two ambitious deals, which he firmly believes would uplift Zanzibar's economy.

President Mwinyi has directed to conduct feasibility studies for the multibillion projects, saying the government had no time to waste on rhetoric.

Through the giant projects, the Revolutionary Government seeks to transform the Spice Islands into the East and Central Africa's commercial and tourism hub.

Under the all-inclusive Mangapwani Project, the government envisages a huge and modern port with various terminals for containerised and general cargo, fuel, fishing vessels, oil and natural gas as well as a satellite city with all essential business facilities.

The envisaged new port is expected to reduce congestion at Malindi Harbour, which the government intends to transform into a tourism port.

Besides fishing facilities, the project will have industrial infrastructure and maritime training institutions, which will facilitate the country's blue economy initiative.

The government and its partners sealed the $6.3bn (over 14tri/-) Mpigaduri Project on February 3, 2021 at Vuga State House, with project implementers hinting that the project will enable Zanzibar to surpass Dubai and Mauritius in business.

Madrid-headquartered Intertorco Group represents 12 companies from five countries-Norway, Germany, Spain, South Korea and the United States-into the mega deal.

According to Intertorco's Micheal Angange, the project that entails the construction of integrated fisheries ports in Unguja's Mpiga Duri and Pemba, gas generation plant and fish processing plants will create massive jobs for islanders.

The proposed fish port complex will as well include facilities for deep sea fishing vessels, fishing gear manufacturing plant and fish cooling facilities.

Development of dry dock facilities, ship and boat assembling plant, as well as Unguja-based marine science institute and its constituent college in Pemba offer high prospects on Zanzibar's fishing industry.

Accomplishment of the projects promises great market relief to small-scale fishermen, who have for many years been longing for reliable markets.

One of President Mwinyi's pledges to Zanzibaris is to empower fishermen through funding, fishing gear and training to increase their catches, which they will sell at the envisaged processing plants.

Gladly, fish demand in Zanzibar is on the rise as tourist hotels and restaurants seek high value species like swordfish, squid, octopus, crab, marlin, snappers, prawns, tuna and Kingfish-a huge business opportunity for Zanzibar.

Through the proposed international fish auction market, Zanzibar aspires to feed the entire world with its delicious fishes while using fish waste for production of organic fertilisers to boost the country's organic farming for domestic consumption and export markets.

The projects seem too good to be realistic. But, President Mwinyi remains optimistic. "We have engaged serious, experienced and capable companies. We have vetted them and I have no doubt on their ability to do the job," he said.