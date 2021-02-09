South Africa: Probe Into Wasteful Expenditure On Kusile Housing Project

9 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Khaya Magaxa, says action must be taken against all parties involved in the fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred in the building of accommodation for Eskom employees at Kusile power station.

This follows a report on the initial budget of R160 million planned for the construction of the accommodation for Eskom employees. The project was halted when expenditure reached R840 million.

According to the report, the project was abandoned and remains unfinished, while Eskom is alleged to have spent billions on rental accommodation and transportation for its employees. The 336 units were to be developed in the Wilge residential development project.

Magaxa has condemned the wasteful expenditure, calling it a serious disregard for taxpayers' money.

"There is a housing crisis in many mining towns and Eskom has a responsibility to be a catalyst for transformation in the communities within which it operates. This should have been a legacy project that would serve as an example to many mining companies.

"We will be calling Eskom to appear before the committee on 17 February 2021. We believe this matter must be investigated and action must be taken against all parties involved," Magaxa said on Monday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.