Zimbabwe: St Mary's Clinic Reopens

Herald Correspondent

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has reopened its clinic in St Mary's, which had been closed after seven health personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

This clinic, which has been closed since January 14 due to staff shortages, re-opened last Saturday.

After the seven staff member tested positive subsequent tests conducted on the other personnel resulted in the number increasing four-fold and all the staff at the clinic were sent home to self-isolate.

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu said they re-opened the clinic after most of the staff members were cleared to return to work.

"Our St Mary's Clinic was temporarily closed because of staff shortage after seven of our front-line health workers tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

"Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the virus and died. After this, rigorous contact tracing and testing was done and the total number of our front line health workers that tested positive spiralled to 30, and all of these went into self-isolation.

"The situation now is that we have five active cases while 24 others have recovered and been de-isolated. We are still short staffed; however, since the majority of the clinic's staff members have been cleared to return to work, we are able to resume operations."

Dr Kasu said the clinic has resumed normal services and they are making sure that everyone including its staff and residents are safe from the virus.

"This notice therefore serves to inform and advise our residents and stakeholders that we will be reopening St Mary's Clinic starting tomorrow (February 6, 2021) and the clinic shall be offering the full range of services that it was offering before it was closed.

"We shall continue doing the best we can do to support and assist our staff; and as well, we shall continue endeavouring to provide the best services to our community; and while prioritising, above all else, the preservation and protection of the sanctity of life," he said.