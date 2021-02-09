Zimbabwe: Mamombe, Chimbiri Await Bail Ruling

9 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

MDC — Alliance activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri will know their fate today when the High Court decides on their bail application.

The duo approached the higher court after Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje denied the duo bail on the grounds that they had a propensity to commit further offences once freed.

The hearing, which was slated for yesterday before Justice Webster Chinamora was moved to today to allow the State to file its response.

Mamombe and Chimbiri argued that the lower court misdirected itself in denying them bail.

