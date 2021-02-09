Cameroon/Morocco: CHAN 2020 - Morocco Lords It All

Following last Sunday's victory, Morocco has become the first country to win the CHAN tournament two consecutive times.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have confirmed their supremacy in the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN). They beat Mali 2-0 in the final that took place at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The two goals were scored in the second half by Soufiane Bouftini and team captain Ayoub El Kaabi.

From the victory, Morocco has become the first country to win the CHAN tournament two consecutive times. The first time they won the trophy was in 2018 when they organised the competition at home. For this year's edition, the Atlas Lions put up an excellent performance. Out of six matches played, Morocco win five and drew one against Rwanda (0-0) during their second group game at the Bepanda Omnisports Stadium in Douala. The Atlas Lions were able to see off all opponents and had the highest goals scored in the tournament. They beat Uganda 5-2, Zambia 3-1, Cameroon 4-0 in the semi-finals and the Eagles of Mali 2-0 in the final. In all Morocco scored 15 goals and conceded three.

Apart from the trophy, the Atlas Lions equally went home with some distinctions. Top striker, 24-year-old Sofiane Rahini, won the trophy for the best player and top scorer of the tournament with five goals in the competition while Anas Zniti was crowned as the best goalkeeper in the competition. Mali that lost their second final after 2016 got the fair play trophy. Morocco is the first country to play the back-to-back final. The Atlas Lions have joined the DR Congo as the most successful teams to win the competition. The DR Congo has won the competition twice.