Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Supporters Show Commitment

Visitors who came to Cameroon for the Total African Nations Championship went back home with good memories of the role played by the public in the competition. In all the competition venues, the public also known as the 12th player was present. Prior to the start of every game fan clubs and dance groups in general could be seen in strategic corners in the stadiums and even outside the stadiums. Even when the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon were not playing, the public came out massively to watch the games and cheer up the players.

In Limbe, a local group from Wovia Village in the Limbe II Subdivision called "Ngosso Ya Sama" invoked the goddess of the sea to cause CHAN 2021 group D to unfold in serenity and love. Their invocations were contained in songs as they led singing in the Stadium during the competition. Singing in Douala language, they expressed their joy to have CHAN in their land and wished all the teams in group D well. In Yaounde, supporters were always at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium to watch all the matches. Even though Cameroon did not play the final, over 16,000 supporters were at the stadium to encourage the players. Fan zones in the city were full of football diehards who could not get into the stadium to watch the final.

In some neighbourhoods in Yaounde just like Douala, fans watched the game in bars and drinking spots shouting at the top of their voices as a way of support. "We cannot all go to the fan zones. We will watch the match here," quipped one supporter. At the Mendong neighbourhood in Yaounde where there was black out in some areas, fans had the opportunity to watch the encounter at a local bar powered by a generator. At the end of every match fans chatted long into the night analysing every aspect of the game.