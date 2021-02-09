Tanzania: High Court Orders Sale of Impala Hotel Property in Arusha

Arusha — The High Court sitting in Arusha has on Monday ruled in favor of selling four plots owned by Impala to pay 238 employees of the Impala Hotel and Naura Spring Hotel claiming salaries of more than Sh500 million.

The decision was handed down by Judge Mohamed Gwae, who also approved NBC's commercial bank's claim that the Impala Hotel was worth more than sh1.5 billion that the money left over after the debtor's assets were sold and paid to employees should be paid to the bank.

Judge Gwae made the ruling he was convinced that the owners of the hotels to challenge the decision of the registrar of the Arusha Regional High Court, the Sub-Registration of Labor was unfounded.

Judge Gwae ordered plots 20, 21,22 and 23 in Block B Uzunguni, Arusha to be sold and to cover the salaries of about 238 employees including 68 of Naura Springs Hotel who claim more than Sh107 million and 167 employees of Impala Hotel who claim Sh397 million.

The chairman of the staff, Jacob Joel, said he was grateful for the court's decision and for the government to be with them shoulder to shoulder until the ruling was made and believes that court auctioneer Boniface Buberwa would work diligently to reach the point of sale.

Impala Hotel, Naura Spring and Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge were all owned by businessman Melau Mrema who died in 2017.