Tanzania: High Court Orders Sale of Impala Hotel Property in Arusha

9 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Husna Issa

Arusha — The High Court sitting in Arusha has on Monday ruled in favor of selling four plots owned by Impala to pay 238 employees of the Impala Hotel and Naura Spring Hotel claiming salaries of more than Sh500 million.

The decision was handed down by Judge Mohamed Gwae, who also approved NBC's commercial bank's claim that the Impala Hotel was worth more than sh1.5 billion that the money left over after the debtor's assets were sold and paid to employees should be paid to the bank.

Judge Gwae made the ruling he was convinced that the owners of the hotels to challenge the decision of the registrar of the Arusha Regional High Court, the Sub-Registration of Labor was unfounded.

Judge Gwae ordered plots 20, 21,22 and 23 in Block B Uzunguni, Arusha to be sold and to cover the salaries of about 238 employees including 68 of Naura Springs Hotel who claim more than Sh107 million and 167 employees of Impala Hotel who claim Sh397 million.

The chairman of the staff, Jacob Joel, said he was grateful for the court's decision and for the government to be with them shoulder to shoulder until the ruling was made and believes that court auctioneer Boniface Buberwa would work diligently to reach the point of sale.

Impala Hotel, Naura Spring and Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge were all owned by businessman Melau Mrema who died in 2017.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.