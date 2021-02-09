Kenya: Traders Deny Selling Fake HIV Kits

9 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Richard Manguti

Three traders have been charged with selling fake HIV Uni Gold test kits and exporting the same to Guyana in South America.

Erick Ndung'u Mwangi, Jones Oluoch, and Robert Njoya denied three counts of selling fake HIV test kits.

The trio denied offering for sale to unsuspecting consumers the counterfeit Uni Gold HIV test kits.

Erick was separately charged with exporting 400 packets of the counterfeit kits to Guyana on December 30 2019, through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The consignment to Guyana was valued at Sh800,000.

Njoya, the proprietor of Intercare Agencies Limited housed at the Duruma Shopping Centre along Duruma Road, Nairobi, was found storing five packets of the counterfeit Uni Gold Hiv test kits worth Sh12,500.

All the charges were committed contrary to the Counterfeit Act Number 3 0f 2008 Laws of Kenya.

They were freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and the case fixed for further mention February 26,2021.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.