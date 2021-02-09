Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five Deaths and 312 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Monday reported a further five deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 312 new cases.

Addressing a Maputo press conference, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, said the five latest victims were four men and one woman, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 53 and 70. Four died in Maputo city and one in Sofala. Four of the deaths were declared on Sunday, and one on Monday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 465. Most of these deaths - 361 (77.6 per cent) have occurred in Maputo.

Matsinhe said that, since the start of the pandemic, 364,870 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,838 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 821 were from Maputo city, 327 from Cabo Delgado, 192 from Inhambane, 185 from Zambezia, 152 from Tete, 75 from Maputo province, 69 from Nampula, nine from Niassa, six from Sofala, one from Manica and one from Gaza.

1,526 of the tests gave negative results, and 312 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the lowest number of new cases in a single 24 period so far in February. The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) also fell sharply, to just under 17 per cent. This compares with 25.6 per cent on Sunday, 36.4 per cent on Saturday, 30.6 per cent on Friday, and 40.4 per cent on Thursday.

The cases reported on Monday bring the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 44,912.

273 of the new cases are known to be Mozambican citizens, and 27 are foreigners (Matsinhe did not reveal their nationalities). The nationalities of the remaining 12 have yet to be confirmed. 186 of the cases are men or boys, and 126 are women or girls. Eight are children under the age of 15, and 19 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 13 cases.

128 of the cases were from Maputo city and 35 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 52.2 per cent of the new cases. There were also 57 cases from Cabo Delgado, 52 from Inhambane, 16 from Zambezia, 14 from Nampula, six from Tete, three from Sofala, and one from Manica. No positive cases were reported from Niassa or Gaza.

Matsinhe said that, over the same 24 hour period, 20 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (10 in Maputo, four in Tete, three in Gaza, two in Nampula, and one in Inhambane), but 27 new patients were admitted (17 in Maputo, five in Tete, three in Zambezia, one in Matola and one in Sofala).

There are now 318 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards. 252 of these (79.2 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also 16 cases in Sofala, 15 in Zambezia, 14 in Matola, nine in Tete, five in Inhambane, two each in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Gaza, and one in Manica. Nampula is the only province where currently no Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Matsinhe said that 247 of those hospitalised are men and 71 are women. 238 (43.4 per cent) of those hospitalised are over 60 years old, and 89 (28 per cent) are between 45 and 59 years old. She described the clinical state of 156 as "moderate", but 140 of the patients are seriously ill, and 22 are in a critical condition. 217 of the patients are being given oxygen therapy, and 14 are on ventilators.

Matsinhe announced that, over the same period, a further 276 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (154 in Inhambane, 70 in Tete and 52 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 27,438, which is 61.1 per cent of all those in Mozambique diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The number of active Covid-19 cases continues to climb, and, as of Monday, it stood at 17,005. The distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9.271 (54.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,452; Sofala, 1,400; Gaza, 1,235; Niassa, 531; Cabo Delgado, 527; Manica, 514; Inhambane, 405; Nampula, 323; Zambezia, 197; and Tete, 150.