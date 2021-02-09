Mozambique: Nampula Reports 133 Cases of Cholera

Maputo — The northern Mozambican province of Nampula has recorded so far 133 cases of cholera, after an outbreak that was first reported in January in the district of Meconta, which is also the epicentre of the disease.

Addressing a meeting of the Emergency Operational Centre (COE), at which the province's current epidemiological situation was presented, the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, said 52 patients are now hospitalised with cholera, but there have been no deaths.

"Taking into account the cumulative number of cases, we have declared a cholera outbreak in the district of Meconta. The situation is worrying but we hope we can depend on everyone's support so that we can bring it under control", Gondola said.

Besides Meconta, he has also expressed concern with the growing number of diarrhea cases in Moma, Memba and Erati districts, which might also be cholera, and urged the stakeholders to constantly share information about the spread of the disease.

He said that health authorities are monitoring the movement of people in the affected districts, especially in the administrative post of Namialo, in Meconta. "We have stepped up the alert level, as we fear that some people might bring the disease to Nampula city and Monapo district", said Gondola.

Gondola added that the authorities must also attach great importance to other diseases affecting the province such as malaria and Covid-19.

He said the province is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the cholera patients, as Nampula has sufficient stocks of medicines for the next three months

"After an assessment of the stocks, we can firmly state that there are enough stocks and medical equipment available, for the next three months," Gondola said, adding that a request for further medicines has been submitted to strengthen the province's capacity for at least five months.