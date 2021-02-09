South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding From Tonight

9 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Lights will be out from 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday as Eskom continues to experience system constraints.

According to Eskom, the load shedding stage 2 is necessary to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise the capacity available during the daytime hours.

"The power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance," the power utility on Tuesday.

In a media statement, the State-owned entity said it is currently running on 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

"Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow, and will continuously assess the situation."

Eskom is reminding citizens that it will carry on to implement reliability maintenance during this period as the system continue to be constrained, with the risk of load shedding remaining elevated.

Meanwhile, Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

The utility said it would to communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

