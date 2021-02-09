Zimbabwe: FBC in Another Trailblazing Innovation

FBC Bank (Zimbabwe's overall winner of the Prestigious Banks and Banking Survey Award) launched a unique money transfer service that allows account holders to send funds to cell numbers across all mobile networks in Zimbabwe as part of the bank's financial inclusion and digital transformation thrust.

The innovative service can be accessed through Mobile Moola USSD (*220#) and it allows the bank's clients to enjoy the convenience of sending money to mobile/cell phone numbers across all local networks using their mobile devices without the need for completing physical forms or visiting a physical branch.

Commenting on the development, Roy Nyakunuwa (Acting Head- FBC Group Marketing) said, "These are indeed exciting times for the FBC brand, a major milestone as we continue to provide the market with new and safe solutions in line with the FBC Group's new vision statement which aspires to "nurture sustainable solutions that enable the financial well-being of the communities we serve". The FBC Send-to-Cell service addresses the financial needs of everyone in Zimbabwe who requires access to a secure, instant, convenient and affordable platform to send-or receive funds locally."

FBC Bank and Building Society clients are not required to register for the service.

Existing Mobile Moola users must simply dial *220#, select Send- to- Cell Option and follow prompts in order to complete the transaction. Once the transaction has been successfully completed, the beneficiary or recipient of funds receives an SMS notification from FBC Bank as well as the instructions on how to redeem the funds.

The easy steps for Sending Money to All Mobile Numbers via Mobile Moola USSD-

*220# are outlined below:

Step 1: Dial *220#

Step 2: Select Banking Services

Step 3 : Enter PIN

Step 4 : Select Option 3- Send to Cell

Step 5: Select Account

Step 6: Enter destination mobile number

Step 7: Enter amount you wish to send

Step 8: Enter Reference(Optional)

Step 9: Confirm the transaction by Entering 1

Clients will receive a notification that the transaction has been successfully executed FBC Bank continues to be ahead of the curve in innovation and technology adoption.

In August last year, the bank launched a revolutionary digital on-boarding service that has transformed the face of banking in Zimbabwe by allowing clients to open a wide range of bank accounts using their mobile phones. Anyone can open an FBC account via *220# or the FBC Mobile Moola app that is available for free from Google Playstore or Apple Store. FBC is the first bank to enable customers to open a full banking account digitally without submitting papers at the branch in Zimbabwe, and all this in less than five minutes.