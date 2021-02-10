Ghana: WHO Assures Government of Ghana of UN's Continuous Collaboration in the Fight Against Covid

3 February 2021
World Health Organization (Geneva)

The Acting Country Representative for WHO in Ghana, Dr. Neema Kimambo has reiterated the UN Family continued support and collaboration of the Government of Ghana in the phase of increasing COVID-19 infections.

In a speech read on her behalf at a brief ceremony to hand over some medical equipment and supplies, Dr. Kimambo said since March 12, 2020 when Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 cases, the United Nations' WHO together with its Health Partners have supported in capacity building efforts, the provision of logistics as well as technical assistance in coordinating the overall response in Ghana. She added that, to date, WHO has supported the training of about 600 contact tracers.

The latest donation of 4,970 Gene Expert Cartridges, 15,000 pieces of KN 95 Respirator Masks, 32 Patient Monitors and number of Sheilds, Examination Gloves, Goggles, Gowns, Medical Masks, was with support from the World Bank Pandemic Emergency Fund - PEF and presented by Dr. Sally-Ann Ohene, Disease Prevention and Control Officer to the Ministry of Health.

The items which are estimated to cost $360,000.00 are expected to be distributed to the various Treatment Centers, the National Ambulance Service and some selected laboratories in regions with high burden of COVID-19 cases. In addition, the National Ambulance Service received some funding support of GHS 72,300 from WHO to procure fuel to transport COVID-19 cases to designated facilities in the region. Together with the UN Family, WHO also presented 120 oxygen cylinders (with oxygen) to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) to help manage the increase in severe and critical cases of COVID-19.

The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu in a statement, recounted the confusion and uncertainty that plagued most countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic almost 12 months ago. He further recalled all the emergency preparedness machinery that was activated and how much support the country received from its development partners.

He acknowledged with regret, how the country seems to be "in that same situation again, getting increases on a daily basis with facilities virtually full", and therefore called on all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols since the law enforcement agencies had been mandated to enforce them.

Hon. Agyemang-Manu said he was very grateful to the UN and its agencies for their unflinching support to the Government of Ghana and was hopeful that together, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic would be won.

