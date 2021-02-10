Nigeria: Katsina Governor Endorses Nigeria-Assembled Electric Car

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello-Masari has endorsed the electric car assembled in Nigeria.

Recall that the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, in collaboration with the Stallion Group, had unveiled the first locally-made electric car, Hyundai Kona.

The car has a price tag of N24 million.

The car also has 5 years battery and manufacturers' warranty, 100 per cent electric, zero-emission and Hassle-free charging at home and workplace.

Speaking after test driving the Electric Vehicle in Katsina on Tuesday, Mr Masari commended the NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu, MFR, and his team for their commitment to improving the automotive sector in the country.

While promising to patronise the electric vehicle in the state, the governor urged Nigerians to always embrace new technologies and leverage on their benefits to make the country and the world a better place.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government through the NADDC to do all they could to make these vehicles affordable to Nigerians.

Responding, the DG stressed that the world is moving towards Electric Vehicles and Nigeria could not afford to be left behind.

According to him, there is a need for the country to accept and adapt to the new norm by keying into the project.

On the production of affordable cars to Nigerians, the DG said it is already a core objective of the NADDC to enable companies to produce inexpensive vehicles in Nigeria

"We are working tirelessly to put in as much local content as we can into these assembled vehicles, once we are able to achieve that, the prices will continue to drop," he added.