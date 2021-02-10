Somalia: Farmaajo Is Legally in Office Until Next Polls, Govt Spokesman Moallimu Says

9 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia has termed "illegal" claims by the country's opposition that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is not to be recognised as the head of state after his term ended on Sunday.

In an interview with BBC Somali service, the spokesperson of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu termed the move by the opposition illegal.

Moalimuu also stressed that until there is an elected president and parliament, the current leaders will remain in office.

"Until a president is elected or a new parliament is elected, the current parliament will function," he said.

The spokesman's statement cames after opposition candidates and the leaders of Jubaland (Ahmed Madobe) and Puntland (Said Abdullahi Deni) said they do not recognize the country's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo as legitimate after his term lapsed on February 8.

He also said that the government is ready for talks to resolve the current political stalemate and warned against creating chaos and fear in the community.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.