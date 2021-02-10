Somalia: Farmaajo Is Legally in Office Until Next Polls, Govt Spokesman Moallimu Says

The Federal Government of Somalia has termed "illegal" claims by the country's opposition that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is not to be recognised as the head of state after his term ended on Sunday.

In an interview with BBC Somali service, the spokesperson of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu termed the move by the opposition illegal.

Moalimuu also stressed that until there is an elected president and parliament, the current leaders will remain in office.

"Until a president is elected or a new parliament is elected, the current parliament will function," he said.

The spokesman's statement cames after opposition candidates and the leaders of Jubaland (Ahmed Madobe) and Puntland (Said Abdullahi Deni) said they do not recognize the country's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo as legitimate after his term lapsed on February 8.

He also said that the government is ready for talks to resolve the current political stalemate and warned against creating chaos and fear in the community.