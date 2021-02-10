Nigeria: WTO to Ratify Okonjo-Iweala's Appointment Next Week

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) will ratify the appointment of Nigeria's former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, next week.

The global body made this known in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

"The WTO's General Council will hold a special meeting on 15 February at 15:00 Geneva time to consider the appointment of the next Director-General. The meeting will take place in virtual form," the brief statement read.

The development comes after South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who was Okonjo-Iweala's main opponent, withdrew from the race.

After Myung-hee stepped down on Friday, the US endorsed Okonjo-Iweala, paving way for the Nigerian who will make history as the first African to lead the WTO.

In a tweet on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala commended her opponent for the "hard fought race".

"Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari &all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God," she tweeted.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to Joe Biden, his US counterpart, for supporting the Nigerian to get the plum job.