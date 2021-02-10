Rwanda's Flower Exports Triple, Buoyed By Valentine's Week

10 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Rwanda exported 43,237 kilogrammes of flowers, earning $467,544 (Rwf456 million) in the week ending February 7, according to data from the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

The figures reflect a sharp rise in exports when compared to the previous week when the country exported 19,235 kilogrammes of flowers, which fetched $126,131 (Rwf123 million).

The data imply that flower export volumes increased by more than 200 per cent while revenues rose by over 300 per cent.

NAEB attributed the rise to the increase in demand ahead of the February 14 Valentine's Day. The surge in demand fueled increased production by local floriculturists.

Valentine's [Day] preparation worldwide has led to more demand for the product," said Pie Ntwari, the NAEB Communication Specialist.

The Valentine's Week - considered to be a period of expressing love between partners, runs from February 7 to February 14.

The week comprises days like Rose Day on which roses are presented as a token of love and culminate with the Valentine's Day celebrations.

Despite cancelled weddings due to the Covid-19, the high global death rates caused by the virus has increased the demand for flowers from people paying tribute to their deceased loved ones.

Overall, last week Rwanda exported 366,292 kilogrammes of horticulture produce (including fruits, vegetables and flowers) which generated over $901,000 (Rwf880 million).

Horticulture export volumes and revenues increased by 38.6 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

The main markets for Rwanda's horticulture products are DR Congo, Netherlands, UK, Dubai and Belgium. Others included Germany, France, Uganda and Tanzania.

Ntwari said that fruits exporters have been facilitated in the recently lifted lockdown in the City of Kigali to be able to reach several farmers and their farms to buy their produce for export.

"During the week we experienced an increase in value-added products that were exported hence fetching high prices," he said.

He added that there was increased export of products that fetch high prices such as passion fruits, and that cross border trade facilitation also led to the development.

During the 2019/20 fiscal year, Rwanda exported 31,788 tonnes of horticulture commodities which generated $28.7 million.

The country now eyes $130 million from horticulture exports by 2024, according to forecasts from NAEB.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.