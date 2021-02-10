Rwanda's Flower Exports Triple, Buoyed By Valentine's Week

Rwanda exported 43,237 kilogrammes of flowers, earning $467,544 (Rwf456 million) in the week ending February 7, according to data from the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

The figures reflect a sharp rise in exports when compared to the previous week when the country exported 19,235 kilogrammes of flowers, which fetched $126,131 (Rwf123 million).

The data imply that flower export volumes increased by more than 200 per cent while revenues rose by over 300 per cent.

NAEB attributed the rise to the increase in demand ahead of the February 14 Valentine's Day. The surge in demand fueled increased production by local floriculturists.

Valentine's [Day] preparation worldwide has led to more demand for the product," said Pie Ntwari, the NAEB Communication Specialist.

The Valentine's Week - considered to be a period of expressing love between partners, runs from February 7 to February 14.

The week comprises days like Rose Day on which roses are presented as a token of love and culminate with the Valentine's Day celebrations.

Despite cancelled weddings due to the Covid-19, the high global death rates caused by the virus has increased the demand for flowers from people paying tribute to their deceased loved ones.

Overall, last week Rwanda exported 366,292 kilogrammes of horticulture produce (including fruits, vegetables and flowers) which generated over $901,000 (Rwf880 million).

Horticulture export volumes and revenues increased by 38.6 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The main markets for Rwanda's horticulture products are DR Congo, Netherlands, UK, Dubai and Belgium. Others included Germany, France, Uganda and Tanzania.

Ntwari said that fruits exporters have been facilitated in the recently lifted lockdown in the City of Kigali to be able to reach several farmers and their farms to buy their produce for export.

"During the week we experienced an increase in value-added products that were exported hence fetching high prices," he said.

He added that there was increased export of products that fetch high prices such as passion fruits, and that cross border trade facilitation also led to the development.

During the 2019/20 fiscal year, Rwanda exported 31,788 tonnes of horticulture commodities which generated $28.7 million.

The country now eyes $130 million from horticulture exports by 2024, according to forecasts from NAEB.