Rwanda: Nzamwita Rules Out Vying for Ferwafa Presidency Again

Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita, the former president of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA), says he will not run again as president of the country's football governing body next year.

Nzamwita said this after media reports that he was eyeing a return at the helm of Rwandan football.

"Those reports are totally false because campaigns don't start in the media but in people who you expect to vote for you," Nzamwita told Times Sport in a telephone interview.

Nzamwita was president of FERWAFA between 2013 and 2017. He tried running for another term but surprisingly pulled out of the presidential race on voting day leaving his rival Felicite Rwemarika to vie unopposed.

She, however, failed to gather the bare minimum required to win the elections.

Another round of elections was held which saw Rtd Brig. General Jean-Damascène Sekamana elected president.

His term comes to an end in April next year and Nzamwita says he has no plan to be among candidates that will contest.

"When I became President last time, my campaign started three years before. So, with one year remaining prior to elections, it would be too late for me to do the same if I were to bid for another term," he added.

The last time he pulled out of the contest, Nzamwita claimed that he had done so for personal reasons.

He is now focused on his agriculture related businesses mainly in growing, processing and exports.

He said his businesses were one of the main reasons he decided to not contest in 2017.

"My businesses were struggling because I was engaged in several things including running the football federation but so far so good, they are getting better and I want to keep my focus there," he said.