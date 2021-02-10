Rwanda: Former Players Recommend Key Things to Improve Football in Rwanda

Former players of the national football team Amavubi have written a three-page open letter highlighting key issues needed to develop football in Rwanda.

The veterans recently launched a union called FAPA (Former Amavubi Players' Association), with the aim of continuing to support and advise on the development of football in the country.

Members of the association include AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana, Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga, Jimmy Mulisa, Desire Mbonabucya, Jimmy Gatete, Olivier Karekezi, Marie-Grace Nyinawumuntu, Claude Kalisa, and Elias Manamana among others.

Based on their analysis, the former players reiterated that there is a need to leverage the recent good performance by the national football team, Amavubi, at CHAN 2020 and previous achievements by both local clubs and the national team.

To do so, FAPA advised the Ministry of Sports and the local football governing body, FERWAFA, to build more football infrastructure and help in the professionalisation of football management at all levels with the help of former players and experts.

"The Ministry of Sports in conjunction with Ferwafa need to increase training grounds and other basic equipment such as balls both in schools and around the community and professionalise football management at all levels with the help of former players and experts," reads part of the statement issued on Tuesday, February 9.

Other recommendations include establishing an independent system responsible for the preparation and conduct of national football competitions.

The former players also highlighted the need to develop football from grassroots by setting up a regular program of inter-school football.

The above, according to the veterans, are central to an effective football development agenda in Rwanda.