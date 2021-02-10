Somalia Confirms 58 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

9 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Ministry of Health confirmed 57 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 48 hours raising the total number to 4920.

The capital Mogadishu recorded the highest number of cases with 35 cases while Somaliland reported 14 and Puntland 10.

Two more patient have succumbed to the coronavirus disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 136 while 13 more patients recovered from the virus.

Last week the world health organization in Somalia announced the country will receive 1.2 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this month.

The vaccine is a combination of first and second hand and will be given to 600,000 Somalis.

Vaccines for 20% of the Somali population are free, provided by the Covax Center, a joint venture between the World Health Organization and GAVI.

The 1.2 million vaccines will be vaccinated by health, municipal and frontline workers, and is sufficient for 3% of the country's population according to who.

