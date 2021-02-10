South Africa: N West Home Affairs Shuts Down After Covid-19 Non-Compliance

10 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has ordered the closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs offices after they failed to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The two institutions are reportedly not meeting the requirements of social distancing, wearing of masks in public and sanitising.

The closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs office follows the closure of a supermarket in Zeerust and one store in Tlokwe by the MEC last month.

Sambatha continues to criss-cross the province, raising awareness on COVID-19, encouraging public compliance to prevention measures, and checking businesses for compliance with the regulations.

"We will continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 regulations to prevent the further spread of the virus. We will not hesitate to order closure of any business or facility where there is complete disregard of COVID-19 prevention measures," Sambatha said on Tuesday.

Sambatha has committed to continue with the compliance and awareness campaign drive.

"Though we are about to roll out the vaccine, it does not mean other prevention measures like social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising are to be abandoned. They remain key to prevent the spread of the virus. Vaccination should be considered one method of prevention.

"The wearing of masks in public is still mandatory, and so are social distancing and sanitising. All residents are requested to comply with the regulations," the MEC said.

He reminded citizens that their personal care and health are their responsibility.

"There is a need for all members of the community to continue to comply with the regulations to minimise the impact and spread of this contagious disease."

