South Africa: Zulu Embarks On Outreach Programme in the Western Cape

10 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has kick-started compliance and monitoring visits to the Western Cape as part of the build up to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Zulu is starting her three-day outreach programme today with a visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg where she is expected to interact with the leadership of the local community.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) forms part of the Department of Social Development's core function and given that the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has increased, there is a public outcry for government to take decisive measures to end GBVF in all its forms.

Given the country's GBVF challenge, the Minister will also interact with staff at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children as well as GBV survivors on issues impacting on their lives.

The Minister will also hand over a cheque for GBV survivor empowerment services.

Zulu will also revisit the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Bellville local office, where she will interact with social grant beneficiaries and applicants. She will also check on service delivery improvement, and progress on implementation of the Ten-Point Plan.

On Thursday, the Minister will conduct a site visit in the Mfuleni District to interact with staff members of Gwebsa - a National Development Agency (NDA) supported project and NDA volunteers.

To address measures of ensuring safety and protection of human rights for older persons who were evicted by the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, the Minister and Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, will on Friday engage with older persons on issues impact them directly, on their daily lives.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.