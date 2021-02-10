Somalia: Relief for Kismayu Mother After 7yr Dead Foetus Is Removed in a Successful Surgery

A team of surgeons at Benadir Hospital in Mogadishu successfully conducted an operation to a woman who had an abdominal swelling for years.

Isha Adan Mohamed, 45, had been carrying a dead baby in her womb for 7 years.

Isha was taken to many hospitals in Kismayu but was not getting a proper diagnosis.

She came to Mogadishu after travelling two days from Kismayu via road and was admitted at Benadir Hospital where the surgeons discovered the cause of her swollen abdomen and was operated on Monday.

Abdullahi Mohamed a relative of Isha said they were directed the hospital by a resident in Kismayu who also experienced similar pains and was operated by the hospital.

"We took Isha most hospitals in Kismayu but did not get diagnosed in any of disease. We were directed by someone and we tried our luck at the Benadir Hospital." Abdullahi Mohamed a relative said.

Dr. Hashi Abdulkadir who is one of the surgeons who operated the mother said they intensively investigated before she was operated.

"We operate the woman and delivered successfully to a dead baby. , it was a male infant," Hashi said