Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Fatalities and Infections Up in Jendouba

9 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Monday in Jendouba governorate, taking the death toll in the region to 160, according to the latest figures released by the Jendouba Local Health Directorate.

15 additional infections were also recorded in the region, pushing the infection tally to 2,418, most of whom were reported in Jendouba and North Jendouba delegations (1,466).

19 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in the COVID19 units in the region's hospitals, and 4 others in the intensive care unit at the Tabarka local hospital.

