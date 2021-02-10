Sierra Leone: Inter-Religious Council Presents New Executive, Discusses Religious Interventions in Society With Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Monday 8 February 2021 - The Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone has engaged His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio on their interventions in society, before presenting their new leadership during a short ceremony at the presidency.

Newly elected President of the Council, The Most Reverend Dr Edward Tamba Charles

Minister of Social Welfare, who supervises religious affairs, Baindu Dassama Kamara, said that government would always continue to enjoy cordial relationships with the Council and had mostly consulted them on related matters. She said she considered the religious leaders as part of the country's development process, which was why they were meeting the President.

The outgoing president of the Council, Sheik Abubakarr Conteh, praised President Bio for his leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 so far, adding that they would continue to pray for his success.

Minister of Social Welfare, Baindu Dassama Kamara

Newly elected President of the Council, The Most Reverend Dr Edward Tamba Charles, thanked President Bio for the audience, adding that they had a successful assembly late last year leading to their election of a new executive to serve for the next 3 years.

He said their work would include mediating and advocating against rape, early child marriage, and lending their voices to mass sensitisations during outbreaks such as Ebola and COVID-19.

In his brief statement, President Bio said the government had enjoyed and benefited from the Inter-Religious Council, adding that the country would continue to depend on religious leaders for the peace and national cohesion it had always wanted to enjoy.

He recognised the prayers, mediations, and interventions the inter-religious council had made over the years and thanked them for helping the government through sensitisation during the Ebola and COVID-19 pandemics.

The President concluded by thanking the previous leadership and encouraged the new leadership to continue the good work, while assuring them that his doors were always open whenever they needed help.